When Mohanlal Watched The FIFA World Cup 2018 Finals!

Posted By:
    The FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end on July 15, 2018, with the ultimate match between France and Croatia turning out to be a roller-coaster ride, after which France lifted the big title for the second time. As we all know, Keralites are quite crazy about Football and a good number of Malayalam films set against the backdrop of this game, have already come out. Many actors too have opened up about their love for the game.

    It seems like Mohanlal, the much-loved star of Mollywood, too is a big fan of this highly popular game. A video of Mohanlal watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 Finals has been doing the rounds on social media since the past few days. In the video, Mohanlal is seen watching the LIVE telecast of the finals between France and Croatia, along with his family and friends.

    Mohanlal is seen quite excited about the match, although it isn't clear as to which team he was supporting for the final match that was held in Russia.

    Earlier, Mohanlal had flown to Brazil, where the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup was held in the year 2014. Reportedly, the actor witnessed the semi final as well as the final matches, LIVE from the stadium.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 18:01 [IST]
