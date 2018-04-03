 »   »   » When Nimisha Sajayan Met Mohanlal & Manju Warrier!

Nimisha Sajayan did make a sensational debut as a leading lady with the movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, in which she portrayed a character named Sreeja. Later, she impressed the audiences yet again with her powerful performance in this year's release Eeda.

The young actress of Malayalam cinema earned a good fan following with her first two films itself. Interestingly, the actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a few clicks, which she considers to be the fangirl moments.

Recently, Nimisha Sajayan got the chance to meet none other than Mohanlal. The actress who took a photo with the much loved star of Mollywood, did send out the picture through her Instagram page. Take a look at the same here..

Fangirl moment😍❤ A post shared by NIMISHA (@nimisha_sajayan) on Mar 31, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

At the same time, she also got the opportunity to meet Manju Warrier and she also posed for a photo with the actress, which she posted on her Instagram page..

I'm out of words😍 #fangirl❤ A post shared by NIMISHA (@nimisha_sajayan) on Mar 31, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

Rightly so, Nimisha Sajayan was quite excited on meeting both the big stars of Mollywood. Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will next be seen together in the Odiyan, one among the much awaited Malayalam films.

Meanwhile, Nimisha Sajayan will be next seen in the movie Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. This upcoming film is being directed by popular actor-turned-director Madhupal.