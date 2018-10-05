 »   »   »  When Prithviraj Got A Big Surprise During A Television Interview!

Prithviraj is indeed one such Malayalam actor who has made his presence felt in Bollywood as well. The actor has appeared in 3 Hindi movies so far and he made his debut in the big film industry with the movie Aiyaa, which had released in the year 2012. Most recently, Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon, through her Instagram page, did send out a short clip from an interview given by the actor to NDTV channel during the time of the release of his Bollywood debut movie Aiyaa.

In the video, Prithviraj can be heard speaking about the fact that his wife Supriya Menon is an ex-NDTV reporter and she also keeps mentioning that all she is today is because of what she'd learnt from NDTV. At the same time, the interviewer came up with a surprise for Prithviraj and one of the on-field reports of Supriya Menon was played for Prithviraj.

Later, in the interview, Prithviraj also mentioned that Supriya was a lot excited in doing general news and even at that time, she'd always say that she still misses it.

Interestingly, Supriya Menon had posted this video through her Instagram page with the caption Throwback Thursday. The post has received a good number of likes and comments so far. Take a look at the Instagram post of Supriya Menon.