 »   »   »  When Rosshan Andrrews Opened Up About The Failure Of The Mohanlal Starrer Casanovva!

Casanovva Was A Flop

Rosshan Andrrews stated that Casanovva was a flop and since the producer was 'confident' and had financial security, it didn't create much problems. He also added that the banner spends above 10-15 Crores each year for advertisements and only a part of it was lost for Casanovva.



Apologies To The Audiences...

Casanovva had left the majority of the Malayalam film audiences disappointed. In the interview, Rosshan Andrrews had tendered his apology to the audiences who spent money for the tickets of the movie and he also added that he believes that he has made up for that, with his films that followed.



Learned A Lot From Casanovva

The film-maker has also mentioned that Casanovva is a film, which he did with a lot of interest and made technical experiments. The film-maker has added that he got to learn a lot from Casanovva and it might be because of this movie that he was able to do other movies in a good manner.



Rosshan Andrrews's Next Film...

Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrrews is all set to stun the audiences with the Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, which also has its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay duo. Moreover, the film also has the big presence of Mohanlal in the role of Ithikkara Pakki, which has further increased the expectations on the film from the dream team.

