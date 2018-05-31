 »   »   »  When Rosshan Andrrews Opened Up About The Failure Of The Mohanlal Starrer Casanovva!

Related Articles
- Malayalam Actors Who Were Part Of The 'Hat-trick' Win At The National Film Awards!
- Mohanlal Joins The Fitness Challenge & Shares A Cracker Of A Picture!
- Mohanlal's Odiyan: What Is Steven Spielberg’s Connection With The Birth Of The Movie!
- Do You Know The Malayalam Movie In Which Mohanlal Played Mammootty?
- Mohanlal And Major Ravi To Team Up Yet Again For A Village Based Tale!
- When Mohanlal Was Voted As The Most Popular Keralite!
- Mohanlal's Surprise Entry In Tini Tom's Facebook Live!
- Rajinikanth VS Mammootty VS Mohanlal: A Phenomenal Competition Awaits!
- Hrithik Roshan Wished Mohanlal On His Birthday & That Has Left The Social Media Users Guessing!
- This Popular Mohanlal Movie To Make A Re-release In The Theatres!
- Mohanlal Celebrates Birthday With His Wife Suchitra Mohanlal; Thanks Everyone For The Wishes!
- Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Top Celebrities Send Out Their Special Wishes To Mollywood’s Own ‘Lalettan’
Casanovva, the film that starred Mohanlal in the lead role was one of the most hyped movies of that time. The movie, which came from the amazing combo of Mohanlal, Rosshan Andrrews & Bobby Sanjayhad graced the theatres in the beginning of the year 2012.In fact, Casanovva was one among the most expensive movies of those times, when big budget films were a rarity in Mollywood. But, contrary to the expectations, the Mohanlal starrer Casanovva failed to make the desired mark in the minds of the audiences.
Earlier, in one of the chat shows aired in a popular Malayalam channel, Rosshan Andrrews had opened up about the failure of the Mohanlal starrer Casanovva. The film-maker stated that the director himself and along with the script-writers accept the responsibility of the failure of the movie. Read on to know more about the same..
Casanovva Was A Flop
Rosshan Andrrews stated that Casanovva was a flop and since the producer was 'confident' and had financial security, it didn't create much problems. He also added that the banner spends above 10-15 Crores each year for advertisements and only a part of it was lost for Casanovva.
Apologies To The Audiences...
Casanovva had left the majority of the Malayalam film audiences disappointed. In the interview, Rosshan Andrrews had tendered his apology to the audiences who spent money for the tickets of the movie and he also added that he believes that he has made up for that, with his films that followed.
Learned A Lot From Casanovva
The film-maker has also mentioned that Casanovva is a film, which he did with a lot of interest and made technical experiments. The film-maker has added that he got to learn a lot from Casanovva and it might be because of this movie that he was able to do other movies in a good manner.
Rosshan Andrrews's Next Film...
Meanwhile, Rosshan Andrrews is all set to stun the audiences with the Nivin Pauly starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, which also has its script penned by Bobby-Sanjay duo. Moreover, the film also has the big presence of Mohanlal in the role of Ithikkara Pakki, which has further increased the expectations on the film from the dream team.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.