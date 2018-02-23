 »   »   » INTERESTING! When Suresh Gopi Was Imitated By His Son Gokul Suresh!

For The Promotion Of Ira..!

Gokul Suresh's next big release is Ira, which is slated for a release on March 02, 2017. During one of the promotional events in connection with the movie, Gokul Suresh was asked by the audiences to imitate his father Suresh Gopi.

When Gokul Suresh Imitated Suresh Gopi..!

Well, Gokul Suresh went on to impress the audiences by imitating Suresh Gopi's voice. The young actor chose the superhit dialogue from his father's most popular movie, Commissioner and it received a grand reception from the audiences. The video of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Well, this rightly shows that we definitely have another firebrand actor in the making.

The Big Combo?

All the fans of Suresh Gopi are on cloud nine as the big comeback of the actor is on cards with the film Lelam 2. Well, it is sure to have Suresh Gopi in top form and adding to the excitement, there are reports doing the rounds that Gokul Suresh might also be seen playing an important role in the movie. Let's hope that the news turns out to be true.

More About Ira..!

At the same time, Gokul Suresh's Ira is gearing up for a release. Gokul Suresh plays one among the lead roles along with Unni Mukundan. The movie has been directed by Saiju and it has been produced by Vysakh and Udaykrishna.