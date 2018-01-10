 »   »   » INTERESTING! When Suriya Mouthed Mammootty & Mohanlal Dialogues!

Suriya is one of the most popular other language actors in Kerala. Over the years, his fan base has reached newer heights and most of his movies release amidst huge celebration.
Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming movie Thaana Serndha Koottam, which will hit the theatres as a Pongal release on January 12, 2017.The Kerala film audiences are also eagerly waiting for the grand arrival of the movie.
Meanwhile, Suriya came down to Kochi for the promotion of Thaana Serndha Koottam and won the hearts of the audiences by mouthing some of the popular dialogues of Mammootty and Mohanlal.
When Suriya Was Asked To Speak In Malayalam
In connection with the promotion of Thaana Serndha Koottam, Suriya visited the Sacred Heart College in Kochi and the much popular actor received a request from the audiences to speak a few words in Malayalam.
Mohanlal's Dialogues
At the same time, popular anchor Ranjini also gave another task to Suriya. The actor was asked to mouth two popular dialogues of Mohanlal, which she narrated to him. Suriya went on to say the dialogues "Po Mone Dinesha" and "Savari Giri Giri". The crowd gave a huge round of applause to these dialogues.
Mammootty's Dialogues
Meanwhile, Ranjini also asked Suriya to mouth one of the popular dialogues of Mammootty. He was asked to mouth the dialogue "Chanthuvine Tholppikkan Ningalkkavilla Makkale" and he went on to say that dialogue as well, amidst the huge uproar of the audience.
Suriya's Fan Base
Well, Suriya's fan base in Kerala is phenomenal. The huge crowd that gathered for the promotion event is a testimony of that fact. His fan base did reach newer heights with the movies like Kaakha Kaakha and Ghajini, which were big successes in Kerala, as well.
TSK's Big Release
If reports are to be believed, Thaana Serndha Koottam will get a big release in Kerala. The film, directed by Vignesh Sivan is one of the highly anticipated movies of the actor and the film is gearing upto take over the box office. Vikram's Sketch is also releasing this weekend and it would be an interesting clash at the box office to watch out for.