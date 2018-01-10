 »   »   » INTERESTING! When Suriya Mouthed Mammootty & Mohanlal Dialogues!

Suriya is one of the most popular other language actors in Kerala. Over the years, his fan base has reached newer heights and most of his movies release amidst huge celebration.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming movie Thaana Serndha Koottam, which will hit the theatres as a Pongal release on January 12, 2017.The Kerala film audiences are also eagerly waiting for the grand arrival of the movie.

Meanwhile, Suriya came down to Kochi for the promotion of Thaana Serndha Koottam and won the hearts of the audiences by mouthing some of the popular dialogues of Mammootty and Mohanlal.