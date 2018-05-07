 »   »   » When Suriya Shared The Stage With Mammootty & Mohanlal And Gave The Megastar A Surprise!

AMMA Mazhavil has turned out to be one of the most talked about events of the recent times. Apart from the top stars of the Malayalam film industry, AMMA Mazhavil also had the esteemed presence of Kollywood star Suriya, who is a popular star in Kerala as well.

The much loved actor of Kollywood, who is also fondly called as Nadippin Nayakan, did get a grand welcome to the event. He went on to share the same stage with Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Suriya sought the blessings of both Mammootty and Mohanlal and he also shared his excitement on sharing the same stage with the two big legends. Initially, he also asked Mammootty how he manages to look so good at all the time.

Later, Suriya also surprised Mammootty in the most special way. He revealed at the stage that it was Mammootty's wedding anniversary yesterday (May 06) and he along with Mohanlal wished the Megastar of Mollywood on the special day. The video of the same have been doing the rounds on the social media.

Suriya also had some great words for the Malayalam film industry and the cinema that it produces. Mammootty and Mohanlal together did hand over special memento to Suriya as a token of love from AMMA.