 »   »   » When Vineeth Sreenivasan Met Mone Other Than Thala Ajith!

Well, we all know about the huge fan following that Tala Ajith enjoys. In fact, his fan base is phenomenal and he is one among the most popular Kollywood stars in Kerala. His persona, both onscreen and offscreen, is nothing short of amazing and one would really cherish the chance to meet this superstar in real.

None other han Mollywoods own Vineeth Sreenivasan got the big chance to meet him in person. Rightly, the all-rounder of Malayalam cinema did share his excitement with his followers by posting a picture, which he had clicked with Thala Ajith.

Vineeth Sreenivasan took to his Twitter account to post this picture. Vineeth Sreenivasan's wife Divya Vineeth Sreenivasan and their kid could also be seen in this picture, which has gone viral on social media. Thala Ajith could be seen in hi salt n pepper look and he looks as stylish and graceful as ever. The much loved star of Kollywood is busy with the works of his upcoming film Viswaasam, directed by Siva.

On the other hand, Vineeth Sreenivasan is gearing up for the release of his next film as an actor. Aravindante Athidikal, directed by M Mohanan and also featuring Sreenivasan in an important role will grace the theatres on April 27, 2018.