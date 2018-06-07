 »   »   »  When Will Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie Begin?

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Dulquer Salmaan is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by Desingh Periyasaamy. The last schedule of shoot of the film is currently underway. The shoot of the film had originally commenced in the month of November 2017.

Dulquer Salmaan To Head To The US

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Anto Joseph, who will be producing the next Malayalam movie of Dulquer Salmaan, has stated that Dulquer Salmaan who is busy with the works of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will next head to the US for an award show, after the completion of the shoot.

Regarding The Shoot Of Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie

Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of the upcoming Bollywood movie, The Zoya Factor. Reportedly, Anto Joseph also has stated that depending upon the schedule of this film, the team will decide on his dates for the upcoming Malayalam movie.

Dulquer Salmaan's Next Big Release

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's next major release will be Karwaan, which is a Hindi movie. The actor is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with this upcoming venture produced by UTV pictures. The much awaited film will hit the theatres on August 10, 2018.