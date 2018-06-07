English
When Will Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie Begin?

    Dulquer Salmaan's previous release in Malayalam was Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, which had hit the theatres in the month of October 2017. There has been a long wait for the actor's next film in Malayalam. Meanwhile, Dulquer had come with the spectacular movie Mahanati, in which the actor had played the role of Gemini Ganesan.

    At the same time, reports have been doing the rounds regarding Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie. Earlier, reports had surfaced that his next big venture in Malayalam would be scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team and the movie will be helmed by debut film-maker BC Noufel. The audiences have been eager to know about the commencement of this upcoming project.

    Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

    Dulquer Salmaan is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by Desingh Periyasaamy. The last schedule of shoot of the film is currently underway. The shoot of the film had originally commenced in the month of November 2017.

    Dulquer Salmaan To Head To The US

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, Anto Joseph, who will be producing the next Malayalam movie of Dulquer Salmaan, has stated that Dulquer Salmaan who is busy with the works of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will next head to the US for an award show, after the completion of the shoot.

    Regarding The Shoot Of Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie

    Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of the upcoming Bollywood movie, The Zoya Factor. Reportedly, Anto Joseph also has stated that depending upon the schedule of this film, the team will decide on his dates for the upcoming Malayalam movie.

    Dulquer Salmaan's Next Big Release

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's next major release will be Karwaan, which is a Hindi movie. The actor is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with this upcoming venture produced by UTV pictures. The much awaited film will hit the theatres on August 10, 2018.

    Thursday, June 7, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
