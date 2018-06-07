 »   »   »  When Will Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie Begin?

Related Articles
- Dulquer Salmaan Openly States His Love For Nayanthara!
- Dulquer Salmaan Sends Out a Cute Little Picture Of Maryam Seated In A Benz!
- Dulquer Salmaan Thanks Everyone For The Continued Love For Parava!
- Dulquer Salmaan-Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Telugu Film In The US
- Dulquer Salmaan Fans Are Not Happy Over Rakul Preet Singh's Comments On Mahanati!
- When Dulquer Salmaan Spent Some Quality Time With The Senior Actors!
- Dulquer Salmaan Comes Up With A Much Awaited Announcement!
- Dulquer Salmaan Scores Big With His Debut Telugu Movie As Well!
- Asianet Film Awards 2018 Photos: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan & Others Attend The Event!
- Dulquer Salmaan Receives The Asianet Film Award From Kamal Haasan!
- Sonam Kapoor Finds Dulquer Salmaan 'Cute', Says He Is Such A Good Actor!
- EXCLUSIVE! Bollywood Doesn't Have An Opinion Of Dulquer Salmaan Yet: Karwaan Director Akarsh Khurana
Dulquer Salmaan's previous release in Malayalam was Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, which had hit the theatres in the month of October 2017. There has been a long wait for the actor's next film in Malayalam. Meanwhile, Dulquer had come with the spectacular movie Mahanati, in which the actor had played the role of Gemini Ganesan.
At the same time, reports have been doing the rounds regarding Dulquer Salmaan's next Malayalam movie. Earlier, reports had surfaced that his next big venture in Malayalam would be scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George team and the movie will be helmed by debut film-maker BC Noufel. The audiences have been eager to know about the commencement of this upcoming project.
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
Dulquer Salmaan is at present busy with the shoot of his upcoming Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, directed by Desingh Periyasaamy. The last schedule of shoot of the film is currently underway. The shoot of the film had originally commenced in the month of November 2017.
Dulquer Salmaan To Head To The US
According to a recent report by Times Of India, Anto Joseph, who will be producing the next Malayalam movie of Dulquer Salmaan, has stated that Dulquer Salmaan who is busy with the works of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, will next head to the US for an award show, after the completion of the shoot.
Regarding The Shoot Of Dulquer Salmaan's Next Malayalam Movie
Dulquer Salmaan will also be a part of the upcoming Bollywood movie, The Zoya Factor. Reportedly, Anto Joseph also has stated that depending upon the schedule of this film, the team will decide on his dates for the upcoming Malayalam movie.
Dulquer Salmaan's Next Big Release
Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's next major release will be Karwaan, which is a Hindi movie. The actor is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with this upcoming venture produced by UTV pictures. The much awaited film will hit the theatres on August 10, 2018.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.