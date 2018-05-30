 »   »   »  When Will The Shoot Of The Prithviraj Starrer Kaaliyan Begin?

Prithviraj has some big and prestigious projects in his kitty and one among those is the upcoming period movie Kaaliyan, the official announcement of which was made a few months ago. It was announced that the big budget venture will be directed by S Mahesh and will have its script penned by BT Anil Kumar. The movie also will pave way for the entry of popular music director Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to the Malayalam film industry.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is busy with the works of his other upcoming ventures. The audiences have been eager to know about the commencement of shoot of Kaaliyan. Now, certain updates have been doing the rounds regarding the same on the social media.

According to the reports, Rajeev Nair, the producer of Kaaliyan had met Prithviraj in the sets of the actor's upcoming film 9. The photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. According to a Facebook post send out by POFFACTIO, the producer was there to discuss about the pre-production works of Kaaliyan and the team is expected to begin the shoot by the second half of 2019.

The Facebook post by POOFACTIO is read as "#Kaaliyan producer Rajeev Nair (Magic Moon Productions) with Prithviraj Sukumaran at 9 - Movie location Manali, for discussion on pre-production updates and shooting schedules.. We are expecting to start on second half of 2019! Need your prayers and support for the upcoming audition and pre-production works.. Thank you..(sic)