 »   »   » Will Biju Menon & Samyuktha Varma Act Together Again? The Actor Opens Up!

About Samyuktha Varma's Comeback To Films..

Regarding Samyuktha Varma's comeback to films, the actor stated that she is lazier than him especially when it comes to acting. He added that everything has been her decision and she can act at any point of time and do films if any character that she likes comes her way.

On Whether They Will Act Together..

In the interview, Biju Menon also revealed whether they will act together again in films or not. Biju Menon stated that Samyuktha Varma does say that she would like to do a film with him. But, he feels that it would be quite difficult for them to act together again since he feels that they might jump into laughter whenever they say dialogues and act in face-to-face sequences.

Meghamalhar

Supporting the above point, Biju Menon cited the example of the shooting days of Meghamalhaar. While they were working in the film, Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma were already engaged. The actor opened up that the film had a lot of serious sequences and there were instances, when they used to giggle while mouthing dialogues.

Biju Menon & Samyuktha Varma Movies

Biju Menon and Samyuktha Varma have paired up in three movies. Both of them played the lead roles in the film Mazha, Madhuranombarakaattu and Meghamalhaar. All the three films were much appreciated for the performances and content. Both of them have also worked together in the film Chandranudikkunna Dikkil, although not opposite each other.