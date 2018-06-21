 »   »   »  Will There Be Two Mohanlal Movies For This Onam Season?

English
    The Malayalam film audiences are eagerly awaiting for the first film of Mohanlal, in the year 2018. It has been close to 9 months since his previous film Villain had released and the actor is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming movie Neerali, which has been scheduled to hit the theatres on July 12, 2018. At the same time, Mohanlal has many more big and promising projects in his kitty, which are also high on expectations.

    Meanwhile, Mohanlal is present busy with the works of his upcoming film Drama, the shoot of which is progressing in London. As mentioned above, a good number of projects of the actor are in the lineup and at the same time, all eyes are on the upcoming Onam season, which is sure to mark the arrival of some big movies. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Drama

    Drama, the upcoming film from Mohanlal-Ranjith team, is one of the highly awaited ventures of the actor. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and there are reports doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the movie during this upcoming Onam season.

    Kayamkulam Kochunni

    Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni is a Nivin Pauly starrer but it also has the big presence of Mohanlal in the role of Ithikkara Pakki. It was earlier revealed that Mohanlal will be seen doing a special appearance in the film and he might be there for above 20 minutes on screen.

    Is Kayamkulam Kochunni An Onam Release?

    Well, the shoot of the film was completed by the beginning of June. Certain reports were doing the rounds that the the makers are planning to release the film during the Onam season of this year. At the same time, an official confirmation is eagerly being awaited.

    A Big Treat

    Well, if both Drama and Kayamkualm Kochunni release in quick successions during the Onam season, it would indeed turn out to be a big treat for all the fans of Mohanlal with two films of two different genres in the offing for the audiences.

