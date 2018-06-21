 »   »   »  Will There Be Two Mohanlal Movies For This Onam Season?

Drama

Drama, the upcoming film from Mohanlal-Ranjith team, is one of the highly awaited ventures of the actor. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and there are reports doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the movie during this upcoming Onam season.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Well, Kayamkulam Kochunni is a Nivin Pauly starrer but it also has the big presence of Mohanlal in the role of Ithikkara Pakki. It was earlier revealed that Mohanlal will be seen doing a special appearance in the film and he might be there for above 20 minutes on screen.

Is Kayamkulam Kochunni An Onam Release?

Well, the shoot of the film was completed by the beginning of June. Certain reports were doing the rounds that the the makers are planning to release the film during the Onam season of this year. At the same time, an official confirmation is eagerly being awaited.

A Big Treat

Well, if both Drama and Kayamkualm Kochunni release in quick successions during the Onam season, it would indeed turn out to be a big treat for all the fans of Mohanlal with two films of two different genres in the offing for the audiences.