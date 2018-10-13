 »   »   »  With Kayamkulam Kochunni, This Yesteryear Star Has Marked His Big Comeback In Style!

Kayamkulam Kochunni is running to packed houses in the theatres and the film has been reciving positive reviews from the audiences. The performances especially have been receiving extremely good reviews from the audiences. Nivin Pauly's portrayal of Kayamkulam Kochunni has been tagged as perfect at the same time Mohanlal's special appearance as Ithikkara Pakki is nothing short than phenomenal. Sunny Wayne too has received a lot of praises for a character with negative shades.

Meanwhile, there is one person, who has come up with a performance, which has made a thunderous impact. This actor steals the show most of the times and the audiences are indeed ecstatic to have seen this man in full form.

Yes, we are talking about Babu Antony, who has essayed the crucial role of Thangal, in Kayamkulam Kochunni.In fact, his stunning performance has been tagged as one of the major highlights of this big movie. Audiences have been talking highly about his expertise in the action sequences, the amazing screen presence, the way in has excelled in one of the most impactful mass moments in the movie and much more.

It was 5 years ago, in a acclaimed movie that Babu Antony had got a similar well-written character. In Idukki Gold, Babu Antony had portrayed one among the lead roles and we all know how excellently he had performed that character. Later, he was seen in few other movies as well but none of them made a similar impact.

Well, with Kayamkulam Kochunni, Babu Antony has indeed announced his huge comeback in style. All the fans of this action star is indeed happy to have seen him in a well-written role, which has used both the actor as well as the action star in him. We definitely can expect more such powerful performances from this amazing actor.