 »   »   » With Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan Has Announced His Big Arrival In Tollywood!

The upcoming other language projects of Dulquer Salmaan is sure to take him to newer heights and the stellar responses that Mahanati, the actor's debut project in Tollywood, has given an affirmation to that fact.

In Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan and the actor has rightly put the right step forward to the Telugu film industry. Praises continue to pour in for Dulquer Salmaan from various quarters and meanwhile, the film is all set to hit the theatres in Kerala, this Friday.



Dulquer Salmaan is undoubtedly one of the most hard-working actors in Mollywood and the success that he has received with his debut Telugu movie is definitely the result of his dedication and conviction.



The Big Work..! Importantly, Dulquer Salmaan has dubbed for himself in the movie, something which is quite rare with actors from other language industry, who do projects in Tollywood. He has been receiving a lot of praises for the same as well.

The Facebook Post..! Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had himself took to Facebook to share a collage of photos from the dubbing works of Mahanati and it had written "Don't think I've worked this hard for exams even !! Giving it my everything to dub in Telugu for the first time". Well, it has to be said that all the effort that the actor has put in has definitely paid off.

The Big Praises..! Not just the audiences, but celebrities too, have been showering praises on Mahanati and the works of its actors. SS Rajamouli who was all praises for the works of Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan, also stated that he has become a fan of Dulquer Salmaan. Director Krish too, showered praises on Dulquer Salmaan's performance in the film.

The Daring Attempt..! Dulquer Salmaan is quite popular in South Indian film industry and praises are pouring in for him for opting such a classic movie for his debut in the Telugu film industry. A huge round of applause must be given to him for opting such a performance oriented role straight away and rightly, he has won the hearts of all.



Meanwhile, all eyes are on Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming movies. A couple of Bollywood movies and Tamil movies are in the pipeline as the much loved star of Mollywood is all set to conquer more and more hearts.