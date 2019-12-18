5 Malayalam Movies To Join The Box Office Race On December 20!

Driving Licence

Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu are all set to offer an entertaining feast for the audiences with Driving License, directed by Jean Paul Lal. The film, which reportedly narrates the tale of a superstar and his fan, has been penned by Sachi. Driving License also features Miya, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurupp and others in important roles.

My Santa

On this Christmas season, Dileep is set to give a very special gift to his fans with My Santa, which looks like a very promising family movie. The film, directed by Ordinary fame Sugeeth has high hopes on it. The film also features Sunny Wayne, Anusree, Kalabhavan Shajon and others in prominent roles.

Thrissur Pooram

Jayasurya is coming up with a movie after a gap of exactly a year and Thrissur Pooram will be the actor's first major release of 2019. This mass entertainer, directed by Rajesh Mohanan, has the actor playing the role of Pull Giri. The movie has been scripted by music composer Ratheesh Vega. Swathi Reddy, Sabumon Abdusamad, Vijay Babu and others are also a part of the star cast.

Prathi Poovankozhi

Director Rosshan Andrrews is back in action with Prathi Poovankozhi, which features Manju Warrier in the lead role. The film, which has been scripted by popular writer Unni R, looks like a very interesting subject. The director himself will be seen portraying an important role (antagonist) in the movie. Anusree, Alencier Ley Lopez and others are also a part of the star cast.

Valiya Perunnal

Here is another prominent movie that will be releasing on the big day. Valiya Perunnal, which has been directed by Dimal Dennis and features Shane Nigam in the lead role, is a film, which has high hopes bestowed on it. The movie's trailer had hit the online circuits recently. Along with Shane Nigam, the movie also features Joju George, Soubin Shahir and others in important roles.