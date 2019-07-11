Madhura Raja: 5 Things To Learn From The Success Of The Mammootty-Vysakh Movie!

NEVER Underestimate The Mass Appeal Of An Actor

Mammootty is clearly back on the success track with the huge success of Madhura Raja. However, things were quite different before the release of the movie. The megastar was constantly shamed for not being able to make it big at the box office, especially by the ‘fans' of other actors on social media. But now, Mammootty has clearly proved that the audiences underestimated his mass appeal. It just took the right project for the megastar to reclaim his long-lost place in the box office race.

Sequels Too Need A Strong Plot

In the Malayalam movie industry, very few sequels have managed to taste success. Most of the much-awaited sequels (except a very few) have failed to meet the expectations of the audiences. In most cases, the makers try to milk the nostalgia created by the originals, without weaving an independent plot for the sequels. However, the makers of Madhura Raja worked on a strong plot, along with making the right use of the original essence and comic flavour.

Entertainment Is Never Out Of Trend

Madhura Raja's grand success has proved that good mass entertainers are always on trend. Even though the Malayalam movie industry has been witnessing the ‘realistic cinema' wave from the past few years, the audiences are still ready to accept well-made mass entertainers. Madhura Raja is undoubtedly a decent entertainer, which cater to audiences from all age groups. The Vishu season and summer vacation has also worked in favour of the Mammootty starrer.

Team Work Matters

The good teamwork has played a great role in the success of Madhura Raja. Director Vysakh has succeeded bringing together a great team, including lead actor Mammootty, scriptwriter Udayakrishna, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, stunt choreographer Peter Hein, music director Gopi Sundar, editors Mahesh Narayanan and Sunil Pillai, etc. The movie also featured a good cast which included the familiar faces from the original and a few new additions including Tamil actor Jai, Anusree, Mahima Nambiar, etc. The exceptional technical team and great cast truly did wonders.

Good Marketing Can Do Wonders

The Madhura Raja team deserves a special mention for the excellent marketing strategy used for the movie. The team actively promoted the movie in media and social media platforms, right from the beginning of the shoot. But at the same time, the promotions never went over the board or tested the patience of the audiences. Director Vysakh and his team also made sure to not make huge claims about the movie and suggested that Madhura Raja is just a clean entertainer. All these strategies have clearly worked in favour of the movie.