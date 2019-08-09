National Film Awards 2019 Winners: Joju George, Sudani From Nigeria & More!

The much-awaited results of the National Film Awards 2019 are out. Early this morning, the jury members of the various categories handed over the reports to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi. The Jury Chairman announced the results at a press conference, which commenced at 3 PM.

Reportedly, Mollywood has won five major awards. Veteran cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan has been posthumously honoured with the Best Cinematographer award. He has been adjudged the winner for his fabulous work in the film Olu, directed by Shaji N Karun. It is for the first time that the cinematographer is getting a national recognition.

Malayalam cinema has once again marked a presence at the national level. Joju George, who impressed everyone with his stunning performance in the film Joseph, has won a Special Mention at the National Film Awards 2019.

Meanwhile, Savitri Sreedharan's performance in Sudani From Nigeria has won her a special mention. On the other hand, Sudani From Nigeria has been adjudged the Best Malayalam Movie. The movie, directed by Zakaria is one among the most-appreciated Malayalam movies of the recent times.

Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Ratheesh Ambat has also won a major award. Vineesh Banglaan won the award for Best Production Design for his works in the film.