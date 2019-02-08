English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    9 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fine Start For The Prithviraj Starrer!

    By
    |

    9, the Prithviraj starrer for which the Malayalam film audiences have been waiting for, has come in to the theatres and the film made a big entry to the theatres on February 07, 2019. In fact, the film had made a worldwide release and went on to become one of the biggest ever releases of Prithviraj so far. Directed by Jenuse Mohamed, the film released amidst huge expectations and the initial reports say that the film has lived up to all the hype. There are huge expectations on the film's box office numbers as well. Especially in the multiplexes and city centres, the film is expected to do some record business. How good was the opening day collections for 9? Read 9 box office collections (day 1) report to know more about the same.

    Kerala Theatres

    As mentioned, 9 has made a worldwide release. It has made a big release in Kerala as well. According to the reports, 9 released in above 150 screens in Kerala alone. It has got a big release in the rest of the parts of the country as well.

    The First Day Reports

    9 has opened to extremely good reports in the theatres. The initial reviews for the film are extremely good and the audiences have loved the way this film has turned out to be.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    9 had as many as 18 shows on it opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking for the film was decent. The film has made a really good opening at the multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 4.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 81%.

    Day 1 At The Trivandrum Plexes

    9 has enjoyed a good opening at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it had 20 shows on day 1 out there. Reportedly, 9 has fetched 6.84 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 685 on its first day at the Trivandrum Plexes.

    In Other Centres

    Well, 9 has made a promising start in the rest of the parts of the state as well. The reports doing the rounds suggest that the film has done a solid business in the single screens as well. Let us wait for the official collection figures to know more.

    Read more about: prithviraj
    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 0:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue