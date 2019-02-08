9 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fine Start For The Prithviraj Starrer!

Kerala Theatres

As mentioned, 9 has made a worldwide release. It has made a big release in Kerala as well. According to the reports, 9 released in above 150 screens in Kerala alone. It has got a big release in the rest of the parts of the country as well.

The First Day Reports

9 has opened to extremely good reports in the theatres. The initial reviews for the film are extremely good and the audiences have loved the way this film has turned out to be.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

9 had as many as 18 shows on it opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking for the film was decent. The film has made a really good opening at the multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 4.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 81%.

Day 1 At The Trivandrum Plexes

9 has enjoyed a good opening at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it had 20 shows on day 1 out there. Reportedly, 9 has fetched 6.84 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 685 on its first day at the Trivandrum Plexes.

In Other Centres

Well, 9 has made a promising start in the rest of the parts of the state as well. The reports doing the rounds suggest that the film has done a solid business in the single screens as well. Let us wait for the official collection figures to know more.