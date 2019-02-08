9 Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fine Start For The Prithviraj Starrer!
9, the Prithviraj starrer for which the Malayalam film audiences have been waiting for, has come in to the theatres and the film made a big entry to the theatres on February 07, 2019. In fact, the film had made a worldwide release and went on to become one of the biggest ever releases of Prithviraj so far. Directed by Jenuse Mohamed, the film released amidst huge expectations and the initial reports say that the film has lived up to all the hype. There are huge expectations on the film's box office numbers as well. Especially in the multiplexes and city centres, the film is expected to do some record business. How good was the opening day collections for 9? Read 9 box office collections (day 1) report to know more about the same.
Kerala Theatres
As mentioned, 9 has made a worldwide release. It has made a big release in Kerala as well. According to the reports, 9 released in above 150 screens in Kerala alone. It has got a big release in the rest of the parts of the country as well.
The First Day Reports
9 has opened to extremely good reports in the theatres. The initial reviews for the film are extremely good and the audiences have loved the way this film has turned out to be.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
9 had as many as 18 shows on it opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. The advance booking for the film was decent. The film has made a really good opening at the multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 4.95 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 81%.
Day 1 At The Trivandrum Plexes
9 has enjoyed a good opening at the Trivandrum Plexes as well and it had 20 shows on day 1 out there. Reportedly, 9 has fetched 6.84 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 685 on its first day at the Trivandrum Plexes.
In Other Centres
Well, 9 has made a promising start in the rest of the parts of the state as well. The reports doing the rounds suggest that the film has done a solid business in the single screens as well. Let us wait for the official collection figures to know more.