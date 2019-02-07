9 Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Movie Of Prithviraj!

Sony Pictures In Malayalam

9 also marks the entry of one of the renowned production banners of the world cinema. The film has been co-produced by Sony Pictures and moreover, 9 is the production house's first ever film in a regional Indian language.

Debut Venture Of Prithviraj Productions

Earlier, Prithviraj came up with an exciting announcement regarding his production banner named Prithviraj Production. A few days later, he came up with an equally exciting announcement regarding the banner's debut film and that was 9.

Manali Location

The major portions of 9 were shot in foothills of the Himalayas. Reportedly, the shoot of the film was held in Manali and it was indeed a long schedule.

The Trailer Release

The makers of the film released the trailer of 9 in a special way. After the launch in the social media, 9 was screened on 15 different channels at 9 PM on the same day. It was for the first time that such a big release happened for a trailer.

The New Camera

9 has more specialties associated with it in terms of the technical aspects as well. Reportedly, the Red Gemini 5K camera has been used for the shoot of the movie since the second schedule. It is for the first time that this camera is being used in Indian cinema.

The Post-production

Initially, there were reports that the film might come out in the theatres in the month of November 2018. But reportedly, the film had a post-production works of approximately six months and thus decided to release in February.