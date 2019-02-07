9 Movie Review: LIVE Updates Of The Much-awaited Movie Of Prithviraj!
With 9, the Malayalam film industry is expected to get something unique and special. The Prithviraj starrer looks like a film that is worthy enough of taking Malayalam cinema to another level and now, the film is all set to take over the big screens across the globe.
9 is the second directorial venture of Jenuse Mohammed, who had made a promising debut with the film 100 Days Of Love. Now, the young film-maker is back with 9, which is of completely a different genre. Prithviraj, who has always supported good and films with unique specialties, is the leading man of the movie. The first show of the film is expected to begin by 9:20. Stay tuned to this space to know whether 9 has lived up to the hype and expectations or not.
Meanwhile, also take a look at some of the interesting facts associated with the movie.
Sony Pictures In Malayalam
9 also marks the entry of one of the renowned production banners of the world cinema. The film has been co-produced by Sony Pictures and moreover, 9 is the production house's first ever film in a regional Indian language.
Debut Venture Of Prithviraj Productions
Earlier, Prithviraj came up with an exciting announcement regarding his production banner named Prithviraj Production. A few days later, he came up with an equally exciting announcement regarding the banner's debut film and that was 9.
Manali Location
The major portions of 9 were shot in foothills of the Himalayas. Reportedly, the shoot of the film was held in Manali and it was indeed a long schedule.
The Trailer Release
The makers of the film released the trailer of 9 in a special way. After the launch in the social media, 9 was screened on 15 different channels at 9 PM on the same day. It was for the first time that such a big release happened for a trailer.
The New Camera
9 has more specialties associated with it in terms of the technical aspects as well. Reportedly, the Red Gemini 5K camera has been used for the shoot of the movie since the second schedule. It is for the first time that this camera is being used in Indian cinema.
The Post-production
Initially, there were reports that the film might come out in the theatres in the month of November 2018. But reportedly, the film had a post-production works of approximately six months and thus decided to release in February.