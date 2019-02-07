9 Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Prithviraj Starrer!

#9Movie

Itz really A Different One...Sure#9MovieFromFebruary7 — ജിനു പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ (@lionheartz_jinu) February 7, 2019

9 has been getting good reviews upon the completion of the first half of the film. Going by the tweet, the direction, the technical aspects, the BGM and everything have turned out to be very good.

#9Movie Wow moment for horror seekers!! 👍🏻 Horror elements worked great . Happy to see these kinds of movies in Mollywood 🙂 Basic theme tells what will you do in 9 days if you are in a place where no electricity, no internet, no more smartphone etc... @PrithviOfficial thankyou — Vaisakh VB (@FridayCrowdOffl) February 7, 2019

In the above tweet in connection with 9, it has been mentioned that the horror elements in the film have worked out pretty well and it suggests that horror seekers are sure to enjoy a grand time.

#9Movie #Review A solid first half with horror elements. It is a little slow for normal audience. Can you live without modern gadgets for some days?.the scenes are splendid. It is an ambitious attempt from #PrithvirajSukumaran. ✌ — Dark Knight The Unpaid Critic (@itsMe_Rps) February 7, 2019

Here is another tweet regarding the first half of film and it rightly suggests that it is a splendid one. Going by the tweet, the initial half is indeed a solid one with horror elements.

ഇനി പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ ഊഴം ... ഇത്തരം സിനിമകള്‍ തിയറ്ററില്‍ വന്‍ വിജയം ആക്കുക !!! #9Movie @PrithviOfficial Proud of you Brother.. Fan Boy ❤️ — ●• A в н ι յ ι т н ツ •● (@AbhijithSS4u) February 7, 2019

9 has been receiving very good reviews upon the completion of the initial shows. Now, here is a tweet that suggests that films like these should emerge as big hits at the box office.

It seems like the first half of the film is an excellent one and this tweet in connection with 9 also says the same.

Theatre : PVR Lulu (9:20AM)

Status : 85%



Forget Mollywood, #9Movie is the first of its kind in Indian Cinema.



Movie will have a Blockbuster run in A centres & Multiplexes.



Movie's universal theme will fetch up good boxoffice numbers in ROI & Overseas markets. — Arun Prithvi (@ArunPrithvi1) February 7, 2019

Here's a tweet regarding 9 and it carries exceedingly good reports for the movie. It has been mentioned that it is first of a kind in Indian cinema.