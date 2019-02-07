9 Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Prithviraj Starrer!

English
    9, the Prithviraj starrer, has looked like a fascinating movie by all means and the film, idrected by Jenuse Mohammed is all set to rule the minds of the audiences from today onwards (February 7, 2019). This is Prithviraj's first big release of the year 2019 and the fans expect nothing less than a really unique and different movie experience in the form of 9.

    9 Twitter Review: Heres What The Audiences Feel About The Prithviraj Starrer!

    The team members of 9 had made it a point to stay tight-lipped about the exact storyline of the movie and hence, keeping the exciting elements in the film left unwrapped. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, 9 also features Mamtha Mohandas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Alok, Prakash Raj etc., in important roles.

    Audiences have been waiting for the release of the movie and they wouldn't miss out the chance to watch the film on the very first day itself. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions about this movie. Stay tuned to this space to know what the social media users have got to say about this Prithviraj starrer.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
