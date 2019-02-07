9 Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Prithviraj Starrer!
9, the Prithviraj starrer, has looked like a fascinating movie by all means and the film, idrected by Jenuse Mohammed is all set to rule the minds of the audiences from today onwards (February 7, 2019). This is Prithviraj's first big release of the year 2019 and the fans expect nothing less than a really unique and different movie experience in the form of 9.
The team members of 9 had made it a point to stay tight-lipped about the exact storyline of the movie and hence, keeping the exciting elements in the film left unwrapped. Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, 9 also features Mamtha Mohandas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Alok, Prakash Raj etc., in important roles.
Audiences have been waiting for the release of the movie and they wouldn't miss out the chance to watch the film on the very first day itself. The social media is sure to be filled with reviews and opinions about this movie.Take a look at what the social media users have to say about 9.
A Different Experience
9 has been getting good reviews upon the completion of the first half of the film. Going by the tweet, the direction, the technical aspects, the BGM and everything have turned out to be very good.
Horror Elements
In the above tweet in connection with 9, it has been mentioned that the horror elements in the film have worked out pretty well and it suggests that horror seekers are sure to enjoy a grand time.
Perfect First Half
Here is another tweet regarding the first half of film and it rightly suggests that it is a splendid one. Going by the tweet, the initial half is indeed a solid one with horror elements.
A Brilliant Movie?
9 has been receiving very good reviews upon the completion of the initial shows. Now, here is a tweet that suggests that films like these should emerge as big hits at the box office.
An Excellent First Half
It seems like the first half of the film is an excellent one and this tweet in connection with 9 also says the same.
A Blockbuster On Cards?
Here's a tweet regarding 9 and it carries exceedingly good reports for the movie. It has been mentioned that it is first of a kind in Indian cinema.