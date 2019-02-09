9 VS Kumbalangi Nights Box Office Collections(2 Days): Which Film Is Leading The Race?

9 Opening Day Box Office

9 too enjoyed a fabulous opening at the box office with the film registering good collections at the Kochi multipleces and Trivandrum Plexes. From the Kochi multiplexes, the film fetched approximately 4.95 Lakhs whereas from the Trivandrum Plexes it reportedly collected 6.54 Lakhs.

Kumbalangi Nights Opening Day

Kumbalangi Nights enjoyed a good opening in the centres like Trivandrum and Cochin. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film fetched 4.39 lakhs on day 1 whereas it went on to fetch 4.77 lakhs on the very first day from the Trivandrum Plexes.

Day 2 Collections For 9

On its second day, 9 had as many as 15 sows at the Kochi multiplexes and the film reportedly fetched 4.02 Lakhs from there. On the other hand, the film collected around 3.66 lakhs from the Trivandrum Plexes on day 2.

Second Day Collections

On its second day, Kumbalangi Nights witnessed an increase in the collections at both the major centres. Reportedly, the film fetched 5.62 Lakhs on its second day from the Kochi multiplexes whereas it fetched 5.83 Lakhs from the Trivandrum Plexes.

2 Days Collections

Both the films have crossed the 10-Lakhs mark at the Kochi and Trivandrum multiplexes. From the Kochi multiplexes, 9 has fetched 8.98 lakhs from the first two days of run whereas Kumbalangi Nights has fetched 10.01 Lakhs. 9 has fetched 10.21 Lakhs from the Trivandrum Plexes whereas Kumbalangi Nights has collected 10.60 Lakhs. Kumbalangi Nights is slightly ahead in the race in these regions.

In Other Centres

Both the films are expected to be doing a scintillating business in other centres as well and a nek-head race is expected. Both the films have been released in UAE/GCC regions as well. 9 is expected to have scored higher than Kumbalangi Nights in the box office collections considering it has more number of screens. Let us wait for the official updates.