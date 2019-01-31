English
    Aashiq Abu's Virus: Meet The Star Cast Of The Much-awaited Movie!

    It was in the month of Septemeber 2018 that director Aashiq Abu came up with the announcement regarding his next directorial venture Virus. The film, which is based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala hogged the limelight straight away and the audiences have been keenly waiting for the arrival of this film.

    The shoot of the film has already commenced and now, the makers of Virus have come up with the official release date of the movie. It has been confirmed that Virus will be releasing on April 11, 2019 and the team has also revealed the names of the actors who are a part of this star-studded movie.

    Kunchacko Boban

    Kunchacko Boban is a part of this highly-awaited Malayalam movie. Earlier, Kumnchacko Boban himself took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture taken from the sets of the movie. It was revealed that he would be seen essaying a character named Dr Suresh Rajan in the movie.

    Tovino Thomas

    Popular young actor Tovino Thomas is also a part of the project and further updates regarding his role in the movie is being awaited.

    Rima Kallingal

    Actress Rima Kallingal will be seen essaying a crucial role in this film. An official update regarding the role that she is playing in the movie is awaited. Rima Kallingal is also one among the producers of the movie.

    Parvathy

    Popular actress Parvathy is also a part of the highly-awaited Malayalam movie. It is for the first time that Parvathy is teaming up with director Aashiq Abu for a project. We definitely can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

    Asif Ali

    Asif Ali is also a part of this prestigious project of director Aashiq Abu. Earlier, the actor and the director had teamed up for the movie Salt N Pepper, which was a huge commercial success.

    Indrajith Sukumaran

    It has been revealed that Indrajith Sukumaran is also a part of the star cast of Virus. Earlier, reports also had surfaced that the actor has already joined the shoot of the movie.

    Poornima Indrajith

    Actress Poornima Indrajith is all set to make a comeback to films. The much-awaited movie Virus will pave way for the comeback of the actress to films.

    Madonna Sebastian

    Popular actress Madonna Sebastian, who made her debut with the film Premam, is also a part of Virus. The actress was previously seen in the movie Ibilis, which released in 2018.

    Rahman, Revathy, Remya Nambeeshan, Sharaf U Dheen, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Indrans etc., are also a part of the star cast of this movie.

