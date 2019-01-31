Aashiq Abu's Virus: Meet The Star Cast Of The Much-awaited Movie!

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban is a part of this highly-awaited Malayalam movie. Earlier, Kumnchacko Boban himself took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture taken from the sets of the movie. It was revealed that he would be seen essaying a character named Dr Suresh Rajan in the movie.

Tovino Thomas

Popular young actor Tovino Thomas is also a part of the project and further updates regarding his role in the movie is being awaited.

Rima Kallingal

Actress Rima Kallingal will be seen essaying a crucial role in this film. An official update regarding the role that she is playing in the movie is awaited. Rima Kallingal is also one among the producers of the movie.

Parvathy

Popular actress Parvathy is also a part of the highly-awaited Malayalam movie. It is for the first time that Parvathy is teaming up with director Aashiq Abu for a project. We definitely can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Asif Ali

Asif Ali is also a part of this prestigious project of director Aashiq Abu. Earlier, the actor and the director had teamed up for the movie Salt N Pepper, which was a huge commercial success.

Indrajith Sukumaran

It has been revealed that Indrajith Sukumaran is also a part of the star cast of Virus. Earlier, reports also had surfaced that the actor has already joined the shoot of the movie.

Poornima Indrajith

Actress Poornima Indrajith is all set to make a comeback to films. The much-awaited movie Virus will pave way for the comeback of the actress to films.

Madonna Sebastian

Popular actress Madonna Sebastian, who made her debut with the film Premam, is also a part of Virus. The actress was previously seen in the movie Ibilis, which released in 2018.