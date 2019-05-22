Actress Revathy Sampath Makes Shocking Allegations Against Actor Siddique!

The #MeToo wave has hit the shore of Mollywood once again with a Malayalam actress making some shocking allegations against veteran actor Siddique. Through a latest Facebook post, young actress Revathy Sampath has claimed that the actor had tried to misbehave with her during the screening of a film named Sukhamayirikkate, which released in 2016. She also gave away that the incident had created a huge trauma for her when she was 21.

Along with her Facebook post, she has sent out a video of the press conference, which was attended by Siddique and KPAC Lalitha. "This Actor Siddique tried to sexually misbehave with me on 2016 in a preview of "Sukhamayirikate" movie at Nila theatre ,Trivandrum..!!His verbal sexual offerings made me morally down at the age of 21...i still remember the trauma he made to me!!!," the actress has mentioned in her Facebook post.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Revathy Sampath here...

However, the post has not gone down well with social media users and some of the comments claim that this is just a publicity stunt by the actress. Revathy Sampath is an upcoming actress and has appeared in a Telugu movie named Patnagarh.