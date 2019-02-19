After Mohanlal-Vinayan Project: Directors We Wish The Actor Would Team Up With!

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

The legendary film-maker, who is popularly known as the face of Malayalam cinema at the global platform, has never associated with Mohanlal. Adoor had teamed up with Mammootty for the iconic movies Anantaram, Vidheyan and Mathilukal. We really wish the senior film-maker would join hands with Mohanlal, who is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of Indian cinema, very soon.

Jayaraj

Jayaraj, the 8-time National Award-winner is another director we wish Mohanlal would team up with. In fact, Jayaraj had planned a Mohanlal project a few years back and even began the pre-production works. But the duo later decided to drop the project due to creative differences. In an interview, Jayaraj even mentioned that Mohanlal would never work with him. We really hope that the complete actor would prove Jayaraj wrong by associating with him for a new project.

Shyamaprasad

Shyamaprasad, the maker of several path-breaking films of Malayalam industry, is another director who is yet to team up with Mohanlal. Even though the film-maker has shared the screen with Mohanlal in a couple of films, he is yet to direct the complete actor. In 2017, it was rumoured that the duo is all set to team up for the first time in their careers. However, the project didn't happen due to undisclosed reasons.

Shafi

Shafi, the film-maker who is best known for his comical entertainers, is yet to associate with Mohanlal. Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal and Shafi are joining hands for a project, which would be scripted by Shafi's elder brother, director Rafi. However, the project never materialized, to the much disappointment of the fans. We are eagerly looking forward to the duo's first association.

Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu, the young film-maker who is best known for his different way of storytelling, is yet to associate with Mohanlal. In 2012, it was reported that Aashiq Abu is planning a project with Mohanlal in the lead role. However, the duo dropped the idea later and Aashiq Abu went on to direct Idukki Gold. We really wish the talented director would soon team up with Mohanlal, for a promising project.