    After Mohanlal-Vinayan Project: Directors We Wish The Actor Would Team Up With!

    By
    |

    Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema recently surprised his fans and movie fanatics, by deciding to team up with senior film-maker Vinayan. Director Vinayan himself revealed that he is all set to team up with Mohanlal for the first time in his career, through his official Facebook page recently.

    If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Vinayan were not in good terms in the past, due to reasons best known to the duo. The director had openly criticized Mohanlal’s stands on various issues, to the much displeasure of the actor’s fans. However, the duo has finally decided to bury the hatchet and join hands for an ambitious project.

    Here is the list of the directors we wish Mohanlal would team up with, after the Vinayan project…

    Adoor Gopalakrishnan

    The legendary film-maker, who is popularly known as the face of Malayalam cinema at the global platform, has never associated with Mohanlal. Adoor had teamed up with Mammootty for the iconic movies Anantaram, Vidheyan and Mathilukal. We really wish the senior film-maker would join hands with Mohanlal, who is undoubtedly one of the finest talents of Indian cinema, very soon.

    Jayaraj

    Jayaraj, the 8-time National Award-winner is another director we wish Mohanlal would team up with. In fact, Jayaraj had planned a Mohanlal project a few years back and even began the pre-production works. But the duo later decided to drop the project due to creative differences. In an interview, Jayaraj even mentioned that Mohanlal would never work with him. We really hope that the complete actor would prove Jayaraj wrong by associating with him for a new project.

    Shyamaprasad

    Shyamaprasad, the maker of several path-breaking films of Malayalam industry, is another director who is yet to team up with Mohanlal. Even though the film-maker has shared the screen with Mohanlal in a couple of films, he is yet to direct the complete actor. In 2017, it was rumoured that the duo is all set to team up for the first time in their careers. However, the project didn't happen due to undisclosed reasons.

    Shafi

    Shafi, the film-maker who is best known for his comical entertainers, is yet to associate with Mohanlal. Earlier, it was rumoured that Mohanlal and Shafi are joining hands for a project, which would be scripted by Shafi's elder brother, director Rafi. However, the project never materialized, to the much disappointment of the fans. We are eagerly looking forward to the duo's first association.

    Aashiq Abu

    Aashiq Abu, the young film-maker who is best known for his different way of storytelling, is yet to associate with Mohanlal. In 2012, it was reported that Aashiq Abu is planning a project with Mohanlal in the lead role. However, the duo dropped the idea later and Aashiq Abu went on to direct Idukki Gold. We really wish the talented director would soon team up with Mohanlal, for a promising project.

