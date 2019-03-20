After Sai Pallavi, This Malayalam Actress Rules The Internet With Rowdy Baby Dance Moves!

Sai Pallavi did leave the audience in awe with her ever-energetic performance in the song Rowdy Baby, from the film Maari 2. The video song featuring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, which came out in January 2019, clocked in a record number of views and is still racing ahead to cross new milestones.

Now, a popular Malayalam actress has stepped into the shoes of Sai Pallavi by performing to this blockbuster song and that too in her own style. Yes, we are talking about Navya Nair, who herself is a fabulous dancer.

A video of Navya Nair performing to the Rowdy Baby song has gone viral on social media and her version of Rowdy Baby has garnered huge attention. Once again, she has proved why she is one among the best dancers around. The video was seemingly taken during the practice session of a program. It has clocked in a good number of views within a short span of time. Take a look at the video here.

Navya Nair is quite active on social media. Earlier, a Zumba dance video of Navya Nair too had gone viral within a short span of time. Her fans and followers were all praises for the energetic performance by the actress. The actress had sent out this video through her official Instagram page.