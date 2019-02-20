Aishwarya Lekshmi Adjudged As The Most Desirable Woman Of 2018!
The results of the Most Desirable celebrities of 2018, based on the online poll conducted by Kochi Times, are out. Initially, the results for the Most Desirable Man Of 2018 was announced and it was Tovino Thomas who had bagged the title. Now, Kochi Times has also announced the winner of the Most Desirable Woman Of 2018. Popular actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who had a fabulous 2018 with two of her movies Mayaanadhi and Varathan, being hugely talked about in the year, has been adjudged as the Most Desirable Woman Of 2018. The winners have been selected based on the audience votes. Read on to know more about the same here.
For The First Time
It is for the first time that Aishwarya Lekshmi is being adjudged as the Most Desirable Woman of a particular year. The actress was in the race in 2017 as well and she was placed at the fifth spot in the list of Most Desirable Women Of 2017.
Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy
The top 5 list also consists of some of the big names of the industry. Actress Parvathy has been placed at the second spot and at the same time, Nazriya Nazim, who made a comeback to films in 2018, is at the third spot in the list.
Others In The Top 5
Mekhana Sajan, who turned out to be the winner of the fbb Femine Miss India 2018, has earned the fourth spot in the list. Popular actress Mamtha Mohandas has been placed at the fifth spot in the Most Desirable Women Of 2018 list.
The Previous Year's Winner
Popular actress Parvathy, was the one who had bagged the title of Most Desirable Women Of 2017, published in the last year. Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, Bhavana, Aishwarya Lekshmi etc., were the other actresses who were in the top 5.