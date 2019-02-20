Aishwarya Lekshmi Adjudged As The Most Desirable Woman Of 2018!

For The First Time

It is for the first time that Aishwarya Lekshmi is being adjudged as the Most Desirable Woman of a particular year. The actress was in the race in 2017 as well and she was placed at the fifth spot in the list of Most Desirable Women Of 2017.

Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy

The top 5 list also consists of some of the big names of the industry. Actress Parvathy has been placed at the second spot and at the same time, Nazriya Nazim, who made a comeback to films in 2018, is at the third spot in the list.

Others In The Top 5

Mekhana Sajan, who turned out to be the winner of the fbb Femine Miss India 2018, has earned the fourth spot in the list. Popular actress Mamtha Mohandas has been placed at the fifth spot in the Most Desirable Women Of 2018 list.

The Previous Year's Winner

Popular actress Parvathy, was the one who had bagged the title of Most Desirable Women Of 2017, published in the last year. Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, Bhavana, Aishwarya Lekshmi etc., were the other actresses who were in the top 5.