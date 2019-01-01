 »   »   »  Ajith Starrer Viswasam’s Digital Rights Have Already Been Sold For A Big Price?

Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam has indeed grabbed the attention of the Tamil film audiences with the trailer of the movie turning out to be a huge success among the masses. The trailer has already clocked in record number of views on YouTube.

At the same time, a few reports have been doing the rounds on social media regarding Viswasam since the past few days. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Viswasam's digital rights have already been sold.

If reports are to be believed, Amazon Prime has bagged the digital rights of this much awaited movie and the same has been bagged for a record price. At the same time, an official confirmation regarding the same has not come out yet.

Viswasam will be coming out in the theatres during the Pongal season. The film has been scheduled to hit the big screens on January 10, 2018. The film will clash with Rajinikanth's much awaited movie Petta at the box office. Both the films have been scheduled to grace the big screens on the same day and it would be a big clash at the box office.

Viswasam has been directed by Siva and it is the fourth movie of the director with Ajith. Vswasam also features Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Anikha etc., in important roles.