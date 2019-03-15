English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Along With Mammootty, This Upcoming Movie To Feature Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas & Arya As Well?

    By
    |

    Mammootty will be seen doing a special role in the upcoming movie Pathinettam Padi, which marks the directorial debut of writer and actor Shankar Ramakrishnan. The film, which is being produced under the banner August Cinemas, will introduce some new actors to the film industry as well.

    It has been revealed that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character named John Abraham Palackal in this movie and the actor's get up from the film was widely appreciated. It was also revealed that the character plays a crucial role in the movie. The actor had joined the shoot of the movie in December. Now, some of the reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the film would feature a few more other stars as well in important roles.

    Along With Mammootty, This Upcoming Movie To Feature Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas & Arya As Well?

    If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas and Arya will be seen essaying cameos in Pathinettam Padi. The reports also indicate that Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas will join the sets in April. No official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

    Pathinettam Padi also features Biju Sopanam, Sania Iyappan and others in important roles. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline or the theme of the movie yet.

    Read more about: mammootty prithviraj
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue