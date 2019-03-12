Are Priya Varrier & Noorin Shereef Not On Good Terms? The Wink Girl Speaks Up!

Priya Varrier, the wink girl who stole the hearts of millions, made her debut in films with Oru Adaar Love. Ever since the release of the movie, there has been a whole lot of controversies and allegations doing the rounds that Priya Varrier's role was increased upon the popularity of a song and that she and her co-star Noorin Shereef are not on good terms. Now, Priya Varrier herself has responded to all these allegations in a recent interview to Vanitha Magazine.

Priya Varrier opened up that there is no truth in the allegations that she was given more importance in the film upon the huge success that the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi had gained. She also mentioned that there was a clear idea regarding her role and that too even one week before the release of the song. In the interview, Priya Varrier also stated that much like the case of the other artists, she was also given screen presence based on her performance and the script was not rewritten for her.

While commenting regarding the reports that she and Noorin Shereef are not on good terms, the actress opened up that there is no truth in such rumours. Priya Varrier mentioned that she hasn't grabbed the chances of anyone else. She mentioned that Noorin had desired this movie and had kept a lot of expectation on the film. She opined that Noorin might have been a bit upset when she got to know that she will have to share the screen space with her and this might be the only reason for Noorin to have a difference in opinion with her. She also denied all the rumours that hinted that there is a rift between herself and the director of the movie.