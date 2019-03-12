English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Are Priya Varrier & Noorin Shereef Not On Good Terms? The Wink Girl Speaks Up!

    By Manu
    |

    Priya Varrier, the wink girl who stole the hearts of millions, made her debut in films with Oru Adaar Love. Ever since the release of the movie, there has been a whole lot of controversies and allegations doing the rounds that Priya Varrier's role was increased upon the popularity of a song and that she and her co-star Noorin Shereef are not on good terms. Now, Priya Varrier herself has responded to all these allegations in a recent interview to Vanitha Magazine.

    Are Priya Varrier & Noorin Shereef Not On Good Terms? The Wink Girl Clears The Air On Rumours!

    Priya Varrier opened up that there is no truth in the allegations that she was given more importance in the film upon the huge success that the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi had gained. She also mentioned that there was a clear idea regarding her role and that too even one week before the release of the song. In the interview, Priya Varrier also stated that much like the case of the other artists, she was also given screen presence based on her performance and the script was not rewritten for her.

    While commenting regarding the reports that she and Noorin Shereef are not on good terms, the actress opened up that there is no truth in such rumours. Priya Varrier mentioned that she hasn't grabbed the chances of anyone else. She mentioned that Noorin had desired this movie and had kept a lot of expectation on the film. She opined that Noorin might have been a bit upset when she got to know that she will have to share the screen space with her and this might be the only reason for Noorin to have a difference in opinion with her. She also denied all the rumours that hinted that there is a rift between herself and the director of the movie.

    Read more about: priya varrier noorin shereef
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue