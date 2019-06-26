Arya Makes A Stunning Comeback To Badai Bungalow; Promo Video Goes Viral!

Actress and television anchor Arya's popularity rose to new heights with her stint at Badai Bungalow, which is one of the most popular shows aired on Asianet. The onscreen combo of Arya and Ramesh Pisharody was one among the major USPs of the show.

However, the second season of Badai Bungalow, which commenced a few months ago didn't have the presence of these two celebrities. They were replaced by Mithun and Lakshmi Menon, who took over as the hosts.

Meanwhile, the big news is that Arya is making a comeback to the Badai Bungalow house. An official confirmation regarding the same has come out now. The team has unveiled a new promo video of the show and it features Arya in it. The popular anchor could be seen announcing her comeback to Badai Bungalow house and that too in her trademark style.

Arya has send out the video through her Instagram page. Along with that she has also shared a note in connection with her return to the show.

Take a look at the Instagram post of Arya here..

The video has already fetched a good number of views. The audiences are extremely happy about the return of Arya and the comments that have been pouring in is a proof of that fact.

Earlier, a couple of days ago, Arya had sprung a special surprise to all of her followers on Instagram, with the actress sharing a collage of pictures. She had also send out a long note through which she revealed that she is coming back to the mini-screen and thus leaving the audiences guessing about it. Take a look the Instagram post here..

Ever since then, reports had come in that she is making a comeback to Badai Bungalow 2 and all the reports have now turned out to be true.

