Arya Makes A Stunning Comeback To Badai Bungalow; Promo Video Goes Viral!
Actress and television anchor Arya's popularity rose to new heights with her stint at Badai Bungalow, which is one of the most popular shows aired on Asianet. The onscreen combo of Arya and Ramesh Pisharody was one among the major USPs of the show.
However, the second season of Badai Bungalow, which commenced a few months ago didn't have the presence of these two celebrities. They were replaced by Mithun and Lakshmi Menon, who took over as the hosts.
Meanwhile, the big news is that Arya is making a comeback to the Badai Bungalow house. An official confirmation regarding the same has come out now. The team has unveiled a new promo video of the show and it features Arya in it. The popular anchor could be seen announcing her comeback to Badai Bungalow house and that too in her trademark style.
Arya has send out the video through her Instagram page. Along with that she has also shared a note in connection with her return to the show.
Take a look at the Instagram post of Arya here..
View this post on Instagram
#backwithabang #themuchawaited #comeback #badaibungalow #season2 Well.... all i can say is, its all because of your love my dear people.... your love for me in this show just outraged every other factor which kept me away from this show all this while... So all my love and gratitude to each one of you... pls keep this love and support pouring in.. i promise i am gonna do the best of my abilities and pour my heart out on the floor to make you all laugh.. so keep watching BADAI BUNGALOW 💓 Haaahh.. it feels good to be back home... 😍 PS: since i am expecting a lot of questions about Pishu, lemme tel you all in advance... He is still not a part of the show due to his personal choices.... pls don't ask me anything more abt this, as i dont know anything more than this. Thnk you. ☺
A post shared by Arya Babu (@arya.badai) on Jun 25, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT
The video has already fetched a good number of views. The audiences are extremely happy about the return of Arya and the comments that have been pouring in is a proof of that fact.
Earlier, a couple of days ago, Arya had sprung a special surprise to all of her followers on Instagram, with the actress sharing a collage of pictures. She had also send out a long note through which she revealed that she is coming back to the mini-screen and thus leaving the audiences guessing about it. Take a look the Instagram post here..
View this post on Instagram
#again #canneverletgo #myspace All those faces of mine... You all have seen before.. just like this.. so many versions of myself... you have laughed your hearts out for me and filled my life with so much love and joy..... well... somethings are just made that way... u r meant to be a part of it... somehow or the other destiny unites you.... Back to the screen with a BANG!! WHICH IS THIS SHOW!!?? WHICH IS THE CHANNEL?? 😋 #keepguessing #youwillloveit Coming soon.... 💓
A post shared by Arya Babu (@arya.badai) on Jun 22, 2019 at 4:19am PDT
Ever since then, reports had come in that she is making a comeback to Badai Bungalow 2 and all the reports have now turned out to be true.
READ: Badai Bungalow Season 2 Has These Two Celebrities As The New Inmates Of The House!