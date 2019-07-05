Asha Sharath's Controversial Video Takes Social Media By Storm: Fans Threaten To Boycott Her Movies
Actress Asha Sharath, a fairly popular name in Malayalam cinema, has slowly but surely won the love of countless fans due to her charming screen presence and sincere performances. She began her career in 2012 with a pivotal role in Friday and added a new new dimension to her career. Some time later, Asha became a household name when she acted alongside Mohanlal in Drishyam, which became a hit.
Now, the powerhouse performer is in the limelight for a surprising reason. She recently took to Facebook and asked her fans to help her 'find' her husband. The video gave the impression that her husband had gone missing, which created panic on social media. Soon, it was revealed that the whole thing was just a 'publicity stunt' for Evide. As expected, this took social media by storm with most fans slamming her for her 'insensitive' actions.
Kunnath Sahadevan
This is not fare(fair) on your part because that much respect we are giving to you
Sabit Kumar
Dear Asha Madam, I am your big fan after movie Drishyam... With due respect, after watching this present video in FB for a moment I taught everything looked real, this may your capability of fine quality acting. However this type of tragic incidents for people it's very nasty and heart breaking and you using this tragedy..as an ad campaign for your movie in social media sents a wrong message and sort of making fun for people who are really affected from such tragedy and I feel you owe an apology to these people who has faced such tragedy in real life. Hope God bless you with all happiness and success in life. With high regards, Your Heart broken Fan.
Jalil Madambat
As you are an artist we had some respect, now it's gone, I won't ever watch a movie if you are in it
Shashi Nair
This kind of film promotion really hurt the social media platform which is a great medium for conveying real mishaps of hapless lot of people too..
So, was the promotional video in bad taste? Comments, please!
