Asianet Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj & Others Bag Top Honours!

    Asianet Film Awards 2019, the much awaited award ceremony, was held in Kochi on March 20, 2019. The award ceremony was held at FACT Ground in Kochi. The star-studded function was attended by celebrities like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas and a host of other celebrities. The winners of Asianet Film Awards 2019 were announced and the awards were distributed during the grand function. Take a look at the list of winners of Asianet Film Awards 2019.

    Best Actor

    Mohanlal was adjudged as the Best Actor at the 21st Asianet Film Awards for his spectacular performances in the films of 2018. The much-loved actor had essayed the role of last Odiyan named Manikyan in this big budget venture. Along with Odiyan, Mohanlal had impressed one and all with his powerful portrayal of Ithikkara Pakki in Kayamkulam Kochunni.

    Best Actress

    Manju Warrier had come up with some really memorable performances in films like Aami and Odiyan. She was adjudged as the Best Actress at the 21st Asianet Film Awards 2019 for her performances in these movies.

    Performer Of The Year

    Tovino Thomas had a fabulous 2018 with the actor coming up with strong performances in various films like Maradona, Theevandi, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, Ente Ummante Peru etc. The young actor was adjudged as the Performer Of The Year at Asianet Film Awards 2019.

    Most Popular Actor

    Prithviraj did win the hearts of the audiences with his memorable portrayal of the character Joshua in the film Koode. Along with Koode, he impressed one and all with his performance in films like My Story, Ranam etc. He won the Most Popular Actor award at Asianet Film Awards 2019.

    Most Popular Actress

    Aishwarya Lekshmi scored yet another blockbuster with the film Varathan, which emerged as one of the big hits of the year. She essayed the role of Priya in this film. She won the Most Popular Actress for her performance as Priya in the film.

    Best Film

    Sudani From Nigeria, the highly acclaimed movies, which has already won a whole lot of accolades in the award circuits won the Best Movie title at 21st Asianet Film Awards as well.

    Most Popular Movie

    Kayamkulam Kochunni emerged as the top grosser of the year 2019. The film was adjudged as the Most Popular Movie at the Asianet Film Awards 2019.

    Most Popular Actress Tamil

    Trisha did win the the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences as well with her soulful performance in the movie 96. She won the Most Popular Actress (Tamil)

    Other Winners Are

    Golden Star - Jayaram

    Best Villain - Rahman

    Lifetime Achievement Award - Sreekumaran Thambi

    Along with this the entire team of Peranbu, the Mammootty starrer which won the hearts of the Indian film audiences, was felicitated during the function. The trailer launch ceremony of Mohanlal's upcoming movie Lucifer was also reportedly held.

    (Source: Asianet News)

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 1:09 [IST]
