Asif Ali Birthday Special: The Actor Scores A Hit In The Beginning Of 2019 Itself!

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum

Yes, we are talking about the film Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, directed by Jis Joy and featuring Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lakshmi in the lead roles. The film, which opened to rave reviews in the theatres has turned out to be one of the most preferred movies of the audiences.

Nearing 1 Month Of Run

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum was indeed one among the first major releases of this year and the film made an entry to the theatres on January 11, 2019. The film is all set to complete one month of its run and it is still doing a steady business in many of the centres.

At The Kochi Multiplexes

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has been doing an excellent business at the Kochi multiplexes. The film has already went past the 50-Lakh mark at the Kochi multiplexes. Reportedly, the film has already fetched 59 Lakhs from the 23 days of its run so far.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Asif Ali-Jis Joy Team

Well, Asif Ali-Jis Joy team has scored yet another major hit in the for of Vijay Superum Pournamiyum. Their previous venture Sunday Holiday had also turned out to be a big hit turning out to be one of the most successful ventures of the year 2017.