    Asif Ali's Words About Unda Would Definitely Leave Every Mammootty Fan Overjoyed!

    By Manu
    |

    Unda, the upcoming film of Mammootty, is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2019. The film, directed by Khalid Rehman, ranks high on expectations and audiences are eagerly looking forward to this film.

    Interestingly, popular actor Asif Ali is also a part of this Mammootty starrer and he will be seen essaying a cameo role in this movie. In one of the recent interviews given by Asif Ali, he spoke a few words about Unda, which would definitely leave every Mammootty fan overjoyed.

    Asif Alis Words About Unda Would Definitely Leave Every Mammootty Fan Overjoyed!

    While speaking about Unda, the actor mentioned that he believes that the film will be one among the best films in the acting career of Mammootty so far. The actor, had also showered praises on the efforts put up by Khalid Rehman and the entire team of the movie. The actor had previously worked with the director in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which was the debut movie of Khalid Rehman.

    We definitely can expect a supreme quality movie. In Unda, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of a police officer named Mani sir. Along with Mammootty, the movie also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Ashokan, director Ranjith, Kalabhavan Shajohn and a host of other actors in important roles.

    Read more about: asif ali unda
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
