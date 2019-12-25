Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon Duo's Ayyappanum Koshiyum: The First Look Poster Is Out!

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the upcoming project which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the title roles, has been slated to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2020. Recently, Prithviraj and Biju, the lead actors revealed the official first look poster of Ayyappanum Koshiyum through their official social media pages.

The simple yet impressive first look poster hints that the movie is a feel-good entertainer which depicts the peculiar bond between the titular characters Ayyappan and Koshi and their contrasting personalities. Biju Menon appears as Ayyappan in the movie, while Prithviraj essays the role of Koshi.

According to the sources, Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around the legal battle between Police SI Ayyappan and Koshi, a Kattappana-based ex-military man who retired from the army after a 16 years long service. The movie is written and directed by Sachy, who has earlier teamed up with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon for the superhit love story Anarkali. He is also the writer of Prithviraj's latest release Driving License.

Ranjith, the renowned writer-director essays the role of Kurian, the father of Koshi in the movie. The senior filmmaker has earlier appeared as Prithviraj's father in the 2019-released Anjali Menon movie Koode. It was Ranjith who launched the Lucifer director in the film industry with his love story Nandanam in 2002.

Anna Reshma Rajan, the Angamaly Diaries fame actress appears as the female lead in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The movie will feature Siddique, Anu Mohan, director Johny Antony, Shaju Sreedhar, Anil Nedumangadu, Tharikida Sabu, Gowri Nanda, etc., in the supporting roles.

Sudeep Elaman is the director of photography. The songs and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy. Senior editor Ranjan Abraham has handled the editing. The art director is handled by Mohandas. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is jointly produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, under the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.