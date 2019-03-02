Badai Bungalow Season 2 Has These Two Celebrities As The New Inmates Of The House!

Badau Bungalow Season 2, the brand new season of the popular entertainment show, is all set to commence and the news regarding the return of the show did leave the fans of the show quite excited about. Badai Bungalow Season 2 will commence tomorrow onwards and the show will be aired on Asianet Channel.

Earlier, it was revealed that Mukesh will continue to be a part of the show but the house will have two new inmates. It has been confirmed that Ramesh Pisharody and Arya, who were a part of Badau Bungalow's first season won't be there in the second season.

Badai Bungalow Season 2 will feature popular anchor and actor Mithun Ramesh and his wife Lakshmi Menon, who is a popular VBlogger as well. They will be appearing as Adv. Mithun Ramesh and Adv Lakshmi Menon respectively in the show. The brand new teaser of Badai Bungalow Season 2 announcing the two new guests of the house has now hit the online circuits.

Badai Bungalow Season 2 will be aired at 9 PM and the first episode of the new season will be aired on March 03, 2019 at 9 PM. There are huge expectations on the show and the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the beginning of the new season.