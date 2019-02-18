Badai Bungalow Season 2 Is Coming Soon; The Promo Video Is Out!

Badai Bungalow, the show that was aired on Asianet, was easily one of the most popular television shows of this decade. The show hosted by Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Arya and others, has a dedicated fan base, which only few television shows of these days have.

It was by the middle of 2018 that an announcement came that Badai Bungalow is coming to an end after five years. The show commenced in 2013 and enjoyed a solid run for five consecutive years.

Miniscreen audiences were indeed left disappointed with Badai Bungalow coming to a close but they were hoping for the return of the show and it has finally happened. It has been confirmed that Badai Bungalow Season 2 is happening.

Most recently, Asianet featured a promo of Badai Bungalow Season 2 with Mukesh in it. It has been revealed that Badai Bungalow will have some new tenants as well as guests but the details are kept under wraps. It is not clear whether Ramesh Pisharody and Arya will be a part of the second season or not. Take a look at the Facebook post of Asianet regarding the same.

The announcement regarding Badai Bungalow Season 2 has come as a special surprise for the miniscreen audiences and now, they are eagerly waiting for the second season to begin.