English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Badai Bungalow Season 2 Is Coming Soon; The Promo Video Is Out!

    By
    |

    Badai Bungalow, the show that was aired on Asianet, was easily one of the most popular television shows of this decade. The show hosted by Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Arya and others, has a dedicated fan base, which only few television shows of these days have.

    It was by the middle of 2018 that an announcement came that Badai Bungalow is coming to an end after five years. The show commenced in 2013 and enjoyed a solid run for five consecutive years.

    Badai Bungalow Season 2 Is Coming Soon; The Promo Video Is Out!

    Miniscreen audiences were indeed left disappointed with Badai Bungalow coming to a close but they were hoping for the return of the show and it has finally happened. It has been confirmed that Badai Bungalow Season 2 is happening.

    Most recently, Asianet featured a promo of Badai Bungalow Season 2 with Mukesh in it. It has been revealed that Badai Bungalow will have some new tenants as well as guests but the details are kept under wraps. It is not clear whether Ramesh Pisharody and Arya will be a part of the second season or not. Take a look at the Facebook post of Asianet regarding the same.

    The announcement regarding Badai Bungalow Season 2 has come as a special surprise for the miniscreen audiences and now, they are eagerly waiting for the second season to begin.

    Read more about: badai bungalow
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue