Before Lucifer: The Best Mass Characters Played By Mohanlal!

Mangalasseri Neelakandan (Devasuram)

Undoubtedly one of the best mass characters ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema. Mangalasseri Neelakandan from the IV Sasi-Ranjith movie Devasuram is one of those characters which cemented Mohanlal's place as the ultimate superstar in the industry. The classic movie and this iconic character still remain the inspiration behind most of the mass movies and characters which later went on to become popular. Mohanlal delivered one of the finest performances of his career as Mangalasseri Neelakandan, the flawed feudal lord.

Aadu Thoma (Spadikam)

Aadu Thoma from the blockbuster movie Spadikam, directed by Bhadran, is one of those Mohanlal characters which is best known for the exceptional style statement. Ray-Ban glasses went on to become immensely popular in Kerala after the release of Spadikam, as the character Aadu Thoma was fond of the brand. It was one of the rare mass characters which had so many layers added to it. Mohanlal played the flawed yet powerful Aadu Thoma to near perfection, and it remains one of the finest mass characters of Mollywood.

Kanimangalam Jagannadhan (Aaram Thamburan)

One of the most loved and immensely popular mass characters of Mohanlal's acting career. It was also a layered character which possessed different shades. From the ruthless businessman to Aaram Thamburan, the protector of the village, the character Jagannadhan had a well-constructed journey. And as expected, Mohanlal delivered a fantastic performance in the movie which is written by Ranjith and directed by Shaji Kailas. The Harimuraleeravam song sequence from Aaram Thamburan still remains one of the most-celebrated songs sequences featuring Mohanlal.

Poovalli Induchoodan (Narasimham)

Narasimham, the action-packed mass entertainer brought back the celebrated trio, Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas-Ranjith to silver screen once again. Poovalli Induchoodan was truly a larger-than-life character in all senses, but Mohanlal's extraordinary performance made him connect with the audiences. Each and every tiny aspect of the movie, including the catchy background score, Mohanlal's funny one-liners, exceptional action sequences, and the popular proposal scene are still cherished by the fans. Mammootty made a cameo appearance in the movie, and his combination scenes with Mohanlal is still a treat to watch.

Mangalasseri Karthikeyan (Ravanaprabhu)

Mohanlal reprised the legendary character Mangalassery Neelakandan and his son Karthikeyan in Ravanaprabhu, the sequel of Devasuram. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of writer Ranjith, went on to become a great commercial success. But, the fans of Devasuram were not happy with the character developments and the climax of the movie. However, Mangalassery Karthikeyan was equally a badass character but had no similarities with Neelakandan. Mohanlal once again proved his versatility and effortlessness as an actor, with the portrayal of two totally different mass characters onscreen.

Puli Murugan (Pulimurugan)

The current industry hit of Malayalam cinema, Pulimurugan, featured Mohanlal in a totally different avathar. The actor was widely appreciated for his performance as Murugan, the fierce hunter in the movie, which was directed by Vysakh and written by Udayakrishna. The climax of the movie which lasted for about 20-minutes once again proved Mohanlal's exceptional skills in performing the toughest fight sequences. Puli Murugan is undoubtedly one of the most-love mass characters of Malayalam cinema, especially for the young generations fans of the complete actor.